Despite businesses reopening across East Texas, many people are still unemployed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has given the green light to almost all businesses in Texas to reopen including salons, gyms, and restaurants.

Unfortunately, many East Texans are still with jobs.

Over the past two months, the numbers have accumulated with 140,000 people in Texas who have applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Organizations like Workforce Solutions and the East Texas Council of Governments are teaming up with businesses to get people re-hired. The groups are also assisting those who are looking for new opportunities.

“If you have not reached out to your local small business development center, I really highly recommend that you do so. If you’re not sure who is or which office represents your county, please feel free to reach out to my office and I will happily point you in the right direction,” said Chuck Vanderbilt of the East Texas Council Of Governments.

“We’ll be receiving $400,000 in non-competitive funds. That $400,000 is specifically for us to use. To help the East Texas region, begin the process of recovering from the economic of dislocation that’s occurred as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” said David Cleveland of the East Texas Council Of Governments.

Workforce Solutions has career advisors who provide free assistance including employment listings and referrals to businesses that are hiring right now.

You can register online at workinttexas.com.

Cleveland says workforce centers will open their doors again in the coming months, to help people in person.