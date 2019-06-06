Department of Transportation cracks down on commercial vehicle safety violators

In early May, a fiery pileup claimed the lives of four people in Colorado. A YouTuber nearby caught the Texas driver fly by and then plow into at least 28 idling vehicles.

Family members of the driver say the brakes on the 18-wheeler he was driving failed.

He is currently facing about 40 charges in the incident.

This is just one example of why the Department of Transportation is checking commercial vehicles across North America.

The 2019 campaign runs from June 4-6. Troopers were out at Mile Marker 546 off of I-20 all three days checking 18-wheelers and charter busses.

“They’re specifically going to be looking for compliance, safety compliance in those vehicles, so making sure that the drivers are up to date on logs, making sure that all of the equipment on the vehicle is in proper working condition,” said Trooper Jean Dark with Texas DPS.

Officials say lives depend on it.

“I think we lose sight vehicles are deadly weapons,” said Josh Laipply, with the Colorado DPS. “And I think all of us get a little careless at times. And we need to be more careful when we’re driving.”

“80,000 pounds of vehicle moving down the road at 70 miles an hour, so it’s imperative that all of the safety equipment is functioning correctly,” said Trooper Dark.

The checks are for both the vehicle and the driver.

“We want to make sure that the driver, operator of that vehicle is in their prime operating condition,” said Trooper Dark. That they have logged enough hours of sleep, that there’s no issue with them as a driver. And then they’re going to look for the equipment on the vehicle.”

Keeping all drivers more safe.

During Roadcheck 2018, out of almost 8,000 commercial vehicles inspected, about 2,000 were taken off the road for serious safety violations.