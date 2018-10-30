Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General using mugshot of incumbent

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Democratic Candidate Justin Nelson is asking, "where in the world is Ken Paxton?"

Nelson is driving around the state in what he calls the "mugshot mobile."

The rolling billboard shows the 2015 arrest picture of current Attorney General Paxton, who was indicted on three felony counts of securities fraud.

Paxton still hasn't been to trial. It's been postponed several times.

Investigators say Paxton duped wealthy investors in 2011, four years before he was attorney general.

Nelson is using the indictment to send a message to voters.

He says the state's top cop shouldn't be someone who is still under indictment.

Nelson added that if elected, he will hold everyone in the state accountable.

"This race, this office is not about Left vs. Right, it's about right vs. wrong. My opponent is indicted for fraud, three felony counts. He admitted to one of his felony counts when he filed something with the Texas State Securities Board saying he failed to register as an investment advisor. I think that's wrong. I think the people of Texas deserve better," Nelson said.

A Republican woman interrupted Monday's event shouting that Paxton has not been convicted yet and that the case has been quiet for two years.

Nelson, who has never run for office before, told her wanted to have a personal conversation with her.

Paxton has been pretty quiet during his campaign. He hasn't done many interviews and declined to do a debate against Nelson.

There is a third candidate in this race, Michael Ray Harris who is running as a Libertarian.