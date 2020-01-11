Deadline to pay Smith County property taxes approaches

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County property tax statements were sent out in October with the deadline to pay them soon approaching.

However, the Smith County Tax Office said they have received several calls from people claiming they have not received bills in the mail.

The office said not getting a bill does not exempt you from paying what you owe.

The deadline is January 31 to avoid delinquency.

You can pay online, by mail. or in person at the tax office which is located in the Cotton Belt Building.