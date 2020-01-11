Severe Weather Tools

Live Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the East Texas Storm Team App

Power Outages

power outages mgn

Deadline to pay Smith County property taxes approaches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County property tax statements were sent out in October with the deadline to pay them soon approaching.

However, the Smith County Tax Office said they have received several calls from people claiming they have not received bills in the mail.

The office said not getting a bill does not exempt you from paying what you owe.

The deadline is January 31 to avoid delinquency.

You can pay online, by mail. or in person at the tax office which is located in the Cotton Belt Building.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories