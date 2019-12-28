Deadline approaches for Longview EMS coverage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The deadline is approaching for Longview residents to subscribe to their emergency ambulance care and service program.

Residents would pay $70 a year which allows unlimited emergency transports and coverage for all eligible household members.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, December 31.

Eligibility

  1. Must be a resident of Longview, Texas
  2. Coverage for the head of household, spouse, and any unmarried dependent children under 25 years of age and a full-time student.
  3. Other dependents of the household must have court documented guardianship papers
  4. Medicaid recipients cannot participate in this program
  5. Authorization for the City of Longview to obtain entitled benefits from insurance carriers and Medicare will be required.

For more information about the program, click HERE.

