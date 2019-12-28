Deadline approaches for Longview EMS coverage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The deadline is approaching for Longview residents to subscribe to their emergency ambulance care and service program.
Residents would pay $70 a year which allows unlimited emergency transports and coverage for all eligible household members.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, December 31.
Eligibility
- Must be a resident of Longview, Texas
- Coverage for the head of household, spouse, and any unmarried dependent children under 25 years of age and a full-time student.
- Other dependents of the household must have court documented guardianship papers
- Medicaid recipients cannot participate in this program
- Authorization for the City of Longview to obtain entitled benefits from insurance carriers and Medicare will be required.
For more information about the program, click HERE.