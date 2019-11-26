Dallas Navy veteran may have been dead inside his apartment for 3 years

DESOTO, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas-area veteran may have been dead inside his apartment for the last three years – and no one may have been the wiser.

Ronald White was known to travel for work as well as pleasure so many neighbors and apartment workers did not think anything of it when he did not answer the door.

Police said based on the condition of his body that he had been dead for “an extended period.” His apartment was locked from the inside and there was no odor in the hallway. They do not suspect foul play and said his death may be linked to his diabetes.

His mother, Doris Stevens, put frequent calls into police since she had not her from him in the months after he moved into the DeSoto Town Center Apartments back in 2016.

A “highly unusual” confluence of circumstances allowed White’s death to go undetected for years, said David Margulies, a spokesman for the apartment complex.

White worked as an independent defense contractor and his rent was withdrawn from an account linked to his Navy retirement, Schulte said.

Margulies said White’s family didn’t know he had moved into the apartment and that no friends or employer asked after him.

“His mail didn’t pile up. His rent was paid automatically. All of the things that would have normally triggered a welfare check just didn’t take place in this situation.” David Margulies

Workers finally found him while looking into a water issue in the pipes. They drilled through his locked door and that is when White’s body was discovered.

“Now as I look back, all the while I’d been crying about my son in Dallas, my son was dead in that apartment complex and I didn’t know,” Stevens said.