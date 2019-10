DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Baptist University is evacuating its campus after campus police received a threatening phone call on Tuesday afternoon.

The university sent out a tweet just after 1 p.m. saying that students who could not evacuate the main campus should move to the Burg Center.

All classes for the rest of the day have been canceled.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



We have received a threat against our campus and are evacuating the DBU campus IMMEDIATELY.



For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, move to the Burg Center immediately.



All classes are cancelled today, Tuesday, Oct. 15. Further instructions to come. — D.B.U. (@DBUPatriots) October 15, 2019

Police and SWAT team members have arrived on the scene.

KETK’s sister station has a chopper on the scene. To watch its feed, click here.