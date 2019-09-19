Dallas area middle school on lockdown, reports of armed man on campus

UPDATE (9:00 A.M.) – A search has been conducted of Austin Middle School has not found a suspect or a weapon, according to Irving Police.

A second search is underway. There have been no reports of injuries.

Update 8:40 am: the first search of the school and area revealed no suspect or weapon found. A secondary search is currently underway. There have been no injuries reported. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) September 19, 2019

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – Austin Middle School in Irving ISD has been placed on lockdown Thursday morning following reports of an armed man on campus, according to our sister station NBC5.

We are working a report of a man w/ a gun at Austin MS. The school is currently on lockdown & being searched. Follow our social media for official updates.



Austin MS parents who are wanting to reunite w/ their children are instructed to go to 901 N Britain-Pierce EC. pic.twitter.com/38uZE3KDit — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) September 19, 2019

The Irving Police Department said the school is being searched.

In a Facebook post, police asked parents who want to meet their children to wait at the Pierce Early Childhood School, near the middle school.

