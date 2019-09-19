Dallas area middle school on lockdown, reports of armed man on campus

UPDATE (9:00 A.M.) – A search has been conducted of Austin Middle School has not found a suspect or a weapon, according to Irving Police.
A second search is underway. There have been no reports of injuries.
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – Austin Middle School in Irving ISD has been placed on lockdown Thursday morning following reports of an armed man on campus, according to our sister station NBC5.
The Irving Police Department said the school is being searched.
In a Facebook post, police asked parents who want to meet their children to wait at the Pierce Early Childhood School, near the middle school.
KETK News will update this story as more details become available.