WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An Irving man was killed Monday afternoon after hydroplaning off Interstate 20 near Winona.

According to DPS reports, 36-year-old Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, of Irving, crashed at 1:40 p.m. He was traveling west toward Dallas when his car hydroplaned and went off the road, crashing into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger.

The crash remains under investigation.