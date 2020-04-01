Dallas 18-wheeler crashes, scatters toilet paper all over I-20

DALLAS (KETK) – An 18-wheeler hauling toilet paper to San Antonio crashed and caught fire early Wednesday morning after the driver fell asleep.

According to our sister station NBC DFW, the driver was headed to a rest stop in Dallas around 4:15 a.m., but nodded off before he reached his destination.

The truck caught fire as a result of the crash and shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Texas 310 and Interstate 45.

Thankfully, the man and his dog did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Toilet paper has become an unexpected luxury since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Videos from across the country have gone viral of people inexplicably stocking up on it during the pandemic, despite there not being a concrete need to do so.