Daingerfield man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) A Morris County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking violations.

According to the United States Eastern District of Texas, Michael Wood, 36, of Daingerfield, plead guilty back in May to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wood will spend the next nine years in federal prison, and agreed to forfeiture of $3,625, which he received from selling methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, Wood delivered an ounce of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for $600 in March 2018.

In January of 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wood’s residence in Morris County and recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, $1,150 in cash, a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun.

Wood admitted to being responsible for distributing almost 100 grams of meth. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in October of 2019 and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.