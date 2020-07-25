Cumberland Academy to expand ETCA campus for new middle school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cumberland Academy is set to build a new middle school campus and expand the current one into a second elementary campus, according to a release from the school.

In May, the East Texas Christian Academy closed its doors due to financial instability after educating children for 40 years. Instead of leaving the campus to perish or be repurposed, Cumberland Academy purchased the property and will expand by building a new middle school campus.

The charter school plans to open the doors in the fall of 2021 and will accommodate approximately 400 seventh and eighth-grade students.

Along with sports and fine arts, the campus will have an enclosed courtyard, outdoor games and seating, and an amphitheater. The new campus will be environmentally friendly with solar panels, an independent water source, and waste disposal.

After completion, the current middle school campus will house elementary students and divide younger children from older ones.

The expansion also allows for the kindergarten building to have more space and a new pre-k program which will start in the fall of 2020.

The changes expect to accommodate over 250 new students and reduce the amount of prospective students.