Cruz rails against ‘boondoggle’ compromise spending bill

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump, the Senate has been quickly putting together a compromise spending bill that would avoid another government shutdown.

Earlier this week, Sens Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a compromised plan that totals up to $1.4 trillion in spending for the 2020 fiscal year.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz released a six-minute video Wednesday afternoon of him smoking a cigar in front of the bill calling it a “lobbyist boondoggle” and that “There isn’t a person alive who has read this piece of garbage.”

The spending bill the Senate is voting on tomorrow is lobbyist boondoggle that belongs in an ashtray. pic.twitter.com/fa9euZLMYQ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 19, 2019

The bill was passed earlier this week by the House and the Senate is set to vote on it Thursday. The federal government is set to run out of money at midnight Friday evening.

Cruz outlined 10 chief complaints that he had with the spending bill, with one of his first being that the federal government would raise the smoking age to 21. He complained that it should be left to the states and that those in the military under 21 “could face machine gunfire, but God help you if you want to have a smoke.”

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that raised the tobacco purchasing age in Texas to 21, however an exception was made for those in the military.

Cruz, a staunch pro-lifer, also complained that Planned Parenthood would still receive taxpayer funding. There would also be government funding for research on gun control, saying that the money would go to “bogus studies.”

At the end of the video, Cruz put out his cigar on the massive bill, saying it “belonged in an ashtray.”

If the bill were to fail, a shutdown would be nearly certain. In December 2018, the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history lasted 35 days after House Democrats refused to fund President Trump’s long-promised border wall.