Cruz, O'Rourke campaigns change venues for East Texas appearances Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (left) and U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso. Robin Jerstad: Cruz/Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson: O'Rourke [ + - ] Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the El Paso Democrat challenging Cruz for a Senate seat, are bringing their campaigns to East Texas Thursday.

Both campaigns have changed venue locations.

O'Rourke will start his East Texas swing in Lufkin at The Pines Theater, 113 S 1st Street, at 8:30 a.m.

He will bring his campaign to Longview from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The venue for that stop has been changed to the Longview Community Center at 500 E. Whaley.

According to his campaign website, Beto wants to meet you and share details on how we can keep Texas moving forward.

To sign up for his event, click here.

O'Rourke then will travel to Tyler, where he is scheduled to speak from 1:30-3 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 2502 N Broadway.

If you'd like to register for O'Rourke's event, click here.

Cruz will stop in Tyler Thursday afternoon, 4-5:45 p.m. The location of that appearance has been changed to the Sharon Shriners Hall, 10027 TX 31, outside Loop 323.

If you'd like to register for that event, click here.

Cruz will then travel to Longview, where his rally is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive.

Tickets are free, but to get one, click here.