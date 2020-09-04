Crockett Texas Police Department return ATV to man after 17 years of it being stolen

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Texas PD returned an ATV to Mr. Hendricks after it was stolen 17 years ago.

Last month after Officer Martinez attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an ATV on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Crockett. The rider took off and abandoned the ATV in a creek.

Officials recovered the ATV from the creek and noticed that the ATV’s VIN number had been tampered with, however, the suspects were not able to completely obliterate the identifying number.

After a records check, officials were able to confirm that the ATV belongs to Hendricks and Thursday he finally got it back.

Officials say that he was happy to see his ATV again, although he had given up hope long ago.

This case is still under investigation by the Crockett Police Department. If you have any information about the case, you can call the station at 936-544-2021.