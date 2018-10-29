BREAKING NEWS

Crews on scene of wreck involving 18-wheeler in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at NNE Loop 323 and CR 378 (American Legion Road).

The crash involves an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Durango.

There is no report as yet of injuries.

The eastbound lane of CR 378 is closed. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

