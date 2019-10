LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling a structure fire just off the campus of LeTourneau University in Longview, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Bostic Dr.

In a phone interview with KETK, May said that there was no one hurt in the fire and that the cause of the fire was unknown.

Details are limited and we will update this story as more information becomes available.