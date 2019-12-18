Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant outside of Dallas

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KETK) – Fire crews battled a massive blaze at a recycling plant outside of Dallas Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at Oak Cliff Metal Recycling in Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas. Crews are working to keep the fire from spreading.

The yard has dozens of salvaged vehicles and other combustible materials.

There is no fire hydrant at the location so firefighters are using water tanks. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.