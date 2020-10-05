CPS locates missing Smith County baby in Colorado

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Authorities have located a baby who went missing last week from Smith County.

17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services back on September 18, but she went missing with her mother, 20-year-old Allie O’Neal.

Related Content Smith County authorities searching for missing baby

Although police initially believed that O’Neal and Ellisia would still be in the East Texas area, they were located in Colorado over the weekend.

A CPS officer told KETK News that is unknown whether O’Neal has been taken into custody. They were located at a hotel they had previously stayed at.

Watch the video above from the day Ellisia went missing.