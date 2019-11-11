Cowboys’ game black cat debut encourages Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to waive fees

A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview shelter is capitalizing on a trend that gained national attention after the Cowboys vs. Giants game on the 3rd.

The shelter’s goal is to find forever homes for black cats.

Last week a black cat arrived on the Giants field at the end of the second quarter when the Cowboys were down 9-3.

It turns out the cat brought luck to the Cowboys as they beat the Giants 37-18.

To increase adoption, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is waiving fees for every cat and kitten in their building.

They have more than 40 felines that need homes and they say the cat’s national television debut couldn’t have come at a better time.

All animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.