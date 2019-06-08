Cowboy and Sarah Barrett honored at Bluegrass Concert in the Park

The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park was Friday at Festival Park in downtown Nacogdoches.

The concert is a way to kick off the Texas Blueberry Festival.

Each year they bring in talented bluegrass bands from all over.

It’s a relatively new event, but a cherished one.

“Scott Waller and I were having lunch one day and we love bluegrass music and we thought ‘wouldn’t it be neat if we could bring a bluegrass concert to Nacogdoches?’ and then it was why don’t we do something in co-partnership with the Blueberry Festival,” said Angela Wiederhold, Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park Co Chair.

It would not be possible without the help of Cowboy and Sarah Barrett.

They are known for the Sandyland Bluegrass Reunion in Nacogdoches County.

The pair have been putting on bluegrass shows for more than 25 years

With this being the 30th Blueberry Festival, they say it was a no-brainer to honor them.

“This bluegrass concert wouldn’t be possible without Cowboy and Sarah,” said Wiederhold. “Cowboy has been in the bluegrass business for over 25 years, he knows legends and he helped a lot of bluegrass acts start in the business and he’s a treasure for Nacogdoches. We’re just lucky to get to work with him.”

Of course the concert in the park is a family-friendly and dog-friendly event.

Festival Park is packed full the Friday before the festival with food vendors and this year a petting zoo.

Then bright and early the next day, Nacogdoches will be a lot more crowded as the Blueberry Festival kicks off with the Running of the Blueberries 5K in the morning.