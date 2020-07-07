Couple marries in Longview hospital, sharing last moments with sick grandmother

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christian Fennell and Jaylan Mitchell Fennell changed their wedding plans to share their special day with Christian’s ill-grandmother.

Thursday, Christian and his wife learned that his grandma, Susan Gholke’s suspected pneumonia was a spreading lung-cancer. Doctors said she had days to live.

“The cancer had already spread throughout her entire body. They gave her just a few days to live.” Christian Fennell

In less than 24 hours, the couple managed to get their wedding plans in order so both of Christian’s grandparents would be able to attend.

Mitchell said, “I never wanted a big wedding. I just wanted to put on that white dress and marry the man that I love.”

And she did just that on Friday, July 3rd.

After losing her own grandparents, Mitchell understood the importance of sharing momentous occasions with family and loved ones. She wanted her husband to have one last experience with his grandmother.

Family, doctors, nurses lined the hallways at Longview Regional Medical Center, to witness the shared vows between the two newlyweds.

“The Longview regional team made the experience that much better than we could have ever imagined.” Christian Fennell and Jaylan Mitchell Fennell

Fennell’s grandmother had a huge impact on the lives of him and his siblings. “She was extremely caring and taught us how to truly love one another,” says Fennell.

The newlyweds said they were grateful to say “I do” before Gohlke passed Sunday.