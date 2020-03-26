Coronavirus causes surge in millennial gardeners

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With groceries flying off the shelf during this time of uncertainty, families are turning to gardening as a source of food and entertainment.

“If the grocery store’s closed, where you gonna eat at?” asked Steve Carpenter, Owner of Circle C Farm & Ranch Supply in Bullard.

Carpenter says don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty if you’re new to gardening.

“Vegetables and stuff are very easy to grow,” he said.

The biggest customer he’s been seeing are millenials, mid 20’s to late 30’s.

“We’ve got a lot of, I guess you’d say, 30ish people who didn’t grow up in a farming community or anything,” he said.

With most never having planted before, it may seem like rocket science, but he said with some cold weather still on the way, your first batch should be frost friendly.

“Beets, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, radishes. Those kinds of plants can take some cool weather,” said Carpenter.

The opportunity also arises with students taking online classes or staying at home who can get outside and learn a new skill.

“All the kids are home right now. You need your kids out there, learning how to grow something. It’s very economical and it’s something you can do with your family right now while you’re shut in and not doing anything right now,” he said.

Whether you’re preparing for uncertainty or looking for something to pass the time, he says there’s no harm in giving it a try.

“You need to be outside anyway. The weather’s gonna be good this next week. Get outside and do something!” Carpenter said.

KETK anchor Kaci Koviak says a good rule of thumb for tomato and pepper plants is to wait until Easter when the last frost is most likely behind us.

And above all else think of the phrase, ‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.’