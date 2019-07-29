Cork. Food and Drink in Tyler shuts down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cork. Food and Drink wine bar has closed its doors permanently, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The company released the following statement:

This weekend (Sunday, July 28th) will be our last weekend at this location, this place has been a blessing but unfortunately it did not bring enough business to support our long term goals, for this company & our community. We greatly appreciate the love & support that each and everyone of you have given us & we look forward to seeing y’all again in our next adventure!

It is unclear if the company plans to open another location in the area in the future.