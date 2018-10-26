Contractor repairing DaVita Dialysis in Longview

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - A Royse City contractor is trying to repair the DaVita Dialysis clinic on North Fredonia Street in Longview so it can pass state inspections — and reopen.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, PCBM Facility Management obtained a commercial alteration permit Monday from Longview Development Services to build back the clinic after mold danger is removed from the building.

The permit value is $350,000, according to city data.

“We’ve got everything lined out,” PCBM Project Manager Tony Robinson said Thursday. “Everything is clear as far as (mold) remediation (goes). “We’re building back” by replacing wallboard and cabinets.

Robinson said he hopes DaVita wil be “back on track” in 30 days.

The clinic, which offers end-stage renal disease services, has been closed because of infection control and facility violations but submitted correction plans recently and received a two-month extension to avoid losing its Medicare agreement.

The extension expires Dec. 25.