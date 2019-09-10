Construction on Old Jacksonville Hwy to complete in 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Construction on Old Jacksonville Hwy is no stranger to residents in Flint and Gresham.

The construction is part of TxDOT’s expansion project where they are widening the road from two lanes to four lanes with a middle turn lane.

Crews say as the project moves forward, they may have to stop traffic to allow crew and equipment to pass through.

“There are temporary lane closures as necessary and actually they’re preparing they finished the detour pavement which is to move the traffic at both ends and now we’re at the point to start major construction to so now the major work begins,” said TxDOT spokeswoman, Kathi White.

TxDOT wants to remind people that the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the work zones.

The project is expected to be finished in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: