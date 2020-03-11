Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones was arrested in Travis County on Tuesday for misdemeanor DWI.

Jones was booked in the Austin Jail before quickly being released just a few hours later. Jones produces his radio show in Austin and is currently being sued by families of victims from the Sandy Hook shooting back in 2012.

Jones has claimed on his show many times that the shooting at the elementary school was a hoax and is accused of harassing the families of victims on multiple occasions.

Speaking on his arrest during his show, he said that his blood-alcohol level was below the .08 percent legal limit.