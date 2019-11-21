Compassionate Friends to hold annual candle-lighting to remember children gone too soon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Compassionate Friends of Tyler will lift their lights alongside countless others worldwide to remember children who have died and the grieving families left behind.

Participants will light candles for one hour on Sunday, December 8, at 7 p.m. local time around the world.

The Tyler commemoration will take place at Crossroads Community Church, 13730 Hwy 155 South. The service begins at 6:30 p.m. with food and fellowship after the ceremony. Compassionate Friends of Tyler will be collecting food for the food pantry at the host church and toys for a toy drive.

Now in its 23rd year and believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the event creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone.

The ceremony started in the United States in 1997 as a small internet observance and has since swelled in numbers as word of the remembrance has spread. Hundreds of formal candle lighting events are held and thousands of informal candle lightings are conducted in homes as families gather in quiet remembrance of children who have died.

Starting in New Zealand, candles are lit at 7 p.m. local time. As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lit in the next, creating a virtual 24-hour wave of light as the observance continues around the world.

TCF’s website, www.compassionatefriends.org, will host extended chat room hours and a message board for families to post tributes. To contact The Compassionate Friends regarding the Candle Lighting, Chapter locations, or general information, call the toll-free number at 877-969-0010.