TYLER 1ST: Community members gets first look at future growth and development of the area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Residents across the area met Tuesday evening to discuss the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan and the future of the city.

The 20-year plan creates a strategic framework for the planning and growth of Tyler.

“The draft updates are a result of the public feedback we received over the year-long process,” said City Planning Manager Kyle Kingma. “The purpose of a five-year review of the Plan is to evaluate the vision and goals and identify new action items that can help achieve them.”

Tyler 1st addresses issues such as downtown revitalization, historic preservation, parks and recreation, transportation, north end revitalization, housing and neighborhoods, public facilities, business and economy, future land use and education.

One resident said she was happy to see how downtown was growing and hopes it continues as a destination point for people to come together and visit with the community.

“So I’m super excited with what they’re doing with downtown, I love it,” Michelle Seaton said.

“One of the things that I did enjoy is that revitalization of that North end of town because of such a start disparity,” she said. “Because when I came back it was like two different cities so to see that kind of growth I’m excited about that and kind of get revitalized and be able to bring some new things to downtown and that northside of the city.”

As a Tyler native who recently moved back to town, she encourages the public to get involved and see what the City of Tyler is doing to implement in the growth.

“The more involved you are, the more opportunity you have,” she said. “As we grow as a city, we grow as a community and that means opportunity for everyone.”

For more information, you can visit the Tyler 1st website.