Community church helps Alto recover after tornadoes

ALTO, Texas (KETK ) – It’s been three months since tornadoes ripped through Alto which drew the community closer together than ever before.

Now, little by little, the town is starting to rebuild.

After the April 13th tornadoes hit Alto, the River Church became ground zero for rebuilding the community.

“About the third day into the tornado I just felt the Lord say ‘you need to start a fund, a relief fund’ because that was going to be a bigger need than the immediate needs we were dealing with at the time,” said Ron Rose, pastor of the River Church.

The relief fund was a massive success, now people who lost everything finally have a roof over their heads.

“I look around and see it all here and it’s just coming together back like the community was before the storm,” said Kelly Buckingham, who now has a home thanks to the River Relief Fund. “It’ll never be the same but it’s all coming together.”

The church managed to bring five homes into one community, supporting an entire family in the process.

The Buckingham family live near each other and look out for one another, but after the storm, the River Church helped in that role.

“Mr. Rose, Ron Rose, has been so supportive in helping the community, coming out checking and seeing how everything is going, how everything is being set up, being on hand,” said Buckingham.

But to Rose, it was just his job.

“Jesus’ ministry was, he went about doing good,” Rose said. “So when need was there and we started the fund we didn’t have any idea how big it would be or what we’d do we just wanted to help people.”

It’s given the community a much-needed return to normalcy.

“We can sit around once again, get back to domino playing and trash-talking and everything is just coming together and we just thank God for it,” said Herman Martin, Alto resident.

