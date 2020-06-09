Commissioners Court approves new interim sheriff for Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL) – In an executive session on Monday, Marion County Texas Commissioners appointed an interim Marion County sheriff who will hold the office until a new sheriff is elected in November.

In a unanimous 4-0 vote, commissioners chose Precinct 1 Constable David Capps to fill the unexpired term of former Marion County Sheriff David McKnight, who on May 11th announced his retirement effective May 31st.

Because it’s against the law for a person to hold both constable and sheriff positions, Capps resigned his constable position before taking the oath of office, which was administered by Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur.

Capps, who also serves as the County’s emergency coordinator, is the Republican nominee for Marion County Sheriff and will face Democrat David Quada in the November election.

Later this week, commissioners will meet to choose an interim constable to fill Capps’ unexpired constable seat until the November election.