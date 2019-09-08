Cody Canada and The Departed performing at Bullard’s annual Red, White, & Blue Festival

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Chamber of Commerce has released its music lineup for the Red, White, and Blue Festival and this year will be bigger than ever for the community.

The festival will paint the City of Bullard with patriotism to honor veterans and active-duty personnel on Saturday, November 2.

The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the opening act, Chris Colston, taking the main stage at 6:00 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Cody Canada and The Departed (previously Cross Canadian Ragweed) will take the stage as the main act.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The community will host a breakfast for veterans and their families, a parade, food vendors, a car show, live music, and a chili cookoff.

A full schedule of the event can be found HERE.