Coach, student test positive for COVID-19 at Trinity ISD

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity ISD has announced that a high school coach and 12th grade student have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both individuals have participated in summer workouts at the school and the coach has assisted with weekly food distribution at Lansberry Elementary.

The district has not released information regarding cancelling summer workouts or food distributions.

Trinity ISD is encouraging those who have come in contact with the coach and student to get tested for the coronavirus.

A testing site is available on Wednesday, June 24 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. You will need to call 512-883-2400 to register for an appointment.

Trinity ISD is committed to providing a safe environment for all students and staff members and will continue to monitor this situation. Thank you for your support and know that the safety of our students and staff members are a top priority. Trinity ISD

A full statement from the district can be found on their website.