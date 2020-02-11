Cleanup continues months after fire destroys buildings in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The cleanup process continues months after a massive fire destroyed several buildings in downtown Atlanta, Texas.

On Oct. 17, 2019, the blaze gutted at least two commercial buildings on East Hiram St.

City leaders estimate the total cost is around $97,000 because one of the buildings was not insured.

Officials said they do plan to take the matter to civil court to recoup some of those expenses.

City Manager David Cockrell said, “We’ve hired consultants to assist us through the process with the state, and we’re now cleaning up the debris. The asbestos is gone and now it’s time to get rid of the bricks.”

The cleanup is expected to be completed by Friday.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be homeless, Bobby Denton, has been charged with Felony Criminal Mischief in the case.