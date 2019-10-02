CityFest brings week of performances and unity to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over 400 churches have been working together to bring the CityFest music festival to East Texas.

The main event is a multicultural gathering on the square in downtown Tyler, featuring Christian artists like Blanca, Ryan Stevenson and Lecrae.

There are activities throughout the week including prison outreach, men and women luncheons and a buckout to bring the community together before the main performances on Oct. 5-6.

“There’s been over two years of work and preparation. We’ve been gathering energy and resources and laying out the plans, and now to see them all coming together is very exciting,” said Andrew Palau, the featured speaker. “There’s a great spirit and we’ve seen great breakthroughs and already a lot of unity.”

All of the events are free for the East Texas community to take part in, while food is available for purchase.

“The vision is to bring the Christian community together in greater unity, service, and proclamation – setting aside their differences to bless and serve East Texas,” according to the event’s website.

You can find a whole schedule of the week’s events here.