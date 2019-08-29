City of Whitehouse parts ways with police chief

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The City of Whitehouse has parted ways with their police chief.

Chief Ed Morris has been with the department since October 2015.

Originally from Balch Springs, he has more than 40 years in law enforcement.

No word on who an interim police chief could be.

The city’s Finance/HR Director, Jennifer Lusk, released the following statement:

The City has determined that new leadership within our police department is necessary. Ed Morris has been Police Chief since October of 2015. We want to thank Chief Morris for his service and dedication to the city and wish him nothing but the best. Jennifer Lusk

Morris took over the department after Chief Craig Shelton resigned in May 2015, after allegations of assaulting an officer’s wife. Those charges were eventually dropped.