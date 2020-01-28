City of Van planning flash mob for ‘HGTV Hometown Makeover’ contest entry

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Residents in Van are gathering to facilitate their last segment needed to submit a video for the ‘HGTV Hometown Takeover’ contest.

The city is planning a flash mob and residents are encouraged to bring signs, banners, and anything they can wave to show pride.

Officials will close down Main Street briefly between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday to accommodate safety measures and film the video.

Anyone planning to attend the event is advised to park anywhere but Main Street and the staging area which will take place at Van Movie House between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The schedule will take place as follows:

Staging 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Flash mob 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Clear streets 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the event, you can contact Sereca Huff-Huggins, City Secretary at (903)963-7216.