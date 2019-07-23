City of Tyler to vote Wednesday on new parks and recreation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, The City of Tyler displayed the master plan for future parks and recreation projects over the next 20 years.

On Wednesday, city council members are expected to approve the 2020 master plan.

Every 10 years, city officials update the master plan for Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities. Over the past few months, the city has been getting feedback on improvements people would like to see in their neighborhood and around Tyler.

Once the master plan is approved, it will be sent to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Planning ahead will help the city apply for state and federal grants to help with the cost of projects.

City officials say the feedback from the public has been very helpful.

The city has a current plan that “In 2030, the City of Tyler will be nationally known for its commitment to community, a robust business environment, and the beauty of its public place.

After research, officials found that:

Tyler exceeds National Recreation and Park Association (NPRA) standards for a city of 100,000 in the number of baseball fields, soccer fields, and playgrounds.

Tyler has fewer Neighborhood Parks, Community Parks, and Regional Parks than recommended by national recreation organizations.

Parks generally are not distributed equally around the city.

Tyler’s residential growth has not been accompanied by preservation of open space, park creation or expansion of its trail system sufficient to meet new demand.

Other findings can be found HERE.

Based on their research, the challenges are:

Acquiring land for new parks, recreation facilities and greenways.

Meeting increased demand for use of existing passive and active recreation land.

Providing neighborhood parks for existing underserved neighborhoods.

Creating an open space network to link parks and other city destinations.

Providing for appropriate public recreation opportunities at the lakes.

The 2020 master plan will work to accomplish these goals within the next 20 years.

For more information on current Tyler parks, click HERE.