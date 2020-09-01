City of Tyler to host drive-in movie at Harvey Convention Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be hosting a drive-in movie later this month at the Harvey Convention Center.

The event will be held on September 12 at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot. It will feature a screening of the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King.

Admission is free and to hear the movie, each car will be a radio to tune in to a station.

Due to COVID-19, families are asked to remain in their cars. No concessions will be available.

The event is being put on by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. For questions, contact Debbie Isham, special events supervisor, at (903) 531-1214.