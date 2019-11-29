City of Tyler to honor Rosa Parks through history program

MONTGOMERY, AL – OCTOBER 28: A trolley passes the site where civil rights icon Rosa Parks was arrested December 1, 1955, for not giving up her bus seat to a white man October 28, 2005 in Montgomery, Alabama. Rosa Parks, who died Monday at the age of 92, changed history on December 1, 1955 when she refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest for this triggered a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, the City of Tyler will celebrate Rosa Parks Day marking the anniversary that signified the milestone during the Civil Rights movement.

On Sunday, December 1, the City of Tyler Transit Department and St. James CME Church will host the second annual event. It will be held at St. James AME on 408 N. Border Ave. The event is free and open to the public which will include a brief program followed by a bus tour of significant areas of the City of Tyler narrated by members of the community.

The program begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by the bus tour scheduled in 45-minute intervals with the first departure at 9:45 p.m. and the last at noon.

In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a public bus for a white passenger. After refusing to move by the bus driver, she was arrested for civil disobedience. Rosa Parks became an icon during the Civil Rights movement and known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”

For more information regarding the event, call Tyler Solid Waste at (903)531-1388.