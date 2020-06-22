City of Tyler to hold annual firework show, canceling entertainment and vendors

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will continue with its annual firework show in Lindsey Park.

The even will take place on Saturday, July 4 around 9:15 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the city will not provide entertainment or concessions. They do recommend families bring their own refreshments as it is still summer and will be warm. They also ask the public to follow best practices like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask.

To prepare for the event, Lindsey Park will be closed until 2 p.m. the day of the event and alcohol and private firework are prohibited.

Lindsey Park is located at 12557 Spur 264 W. The main park gate located off Spur 364 will open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

