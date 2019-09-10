City of Tyler to approve contract repair for storm drains

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will hold its next council meeting on Wednesday to discuss storm drain repairs around the area.

Details include design, construction, and inspection of a project at Pabst Avenue and Bow Street.

The project would be paid for by the half-cent sales tax.

Two issues would be addressed as part of the project, a broken pipe that runs into a nearby creek and flooding on Valentine Street.

Wednesday is the final budget meeting before its up for a vote on September 25.

