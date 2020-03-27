City of Tyler says kids can visit parks but social distancing, good hygiene must be followed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more East Texans having to stay home, the warmer weather is forcing them outside to enjoy nature.

On Thursday, several families were seen at Bergfeld Park enjoying a spring day.

The City of Tyler is reminding those in public places, like the park, to continue following CDC guidelines of social distancing and clean up after yourself.

Mayor Martin Heines says the city is making efforts to sanitize and clean park equipment but says everybody can do their part to help.

“Lets just all use great common sense and courtesy, and let’s make sure if you have some of your own wipes, take them, wipe up after yourself at the park. We’re going to be doing the best we can to do it, but again it’s gotta be all of us in this together,” he said.

With the increase in cleaning, the mayor said several private businesses have offered to help. He says the city is working to coordinate a plan.