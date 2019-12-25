City of Tyler informs public on proper holiday recycling

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays are winding down, and the City of Tyler is offering tips for ways to recycle your Christmas materials.

Christmas trees are a popular item that can be recycled and used in lakes and ponds to create habitats. The COT is offering specific locations at the Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park on December 26th through January 19th for the public to drop off their natural decoration.

They are also informing the public on days the downtown recycle center will be closed, but when it is open they accept Christmas lights, used electronics, cards, wrapping paper tubes, and non-foil paper.