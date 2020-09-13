City of Tyler changes disinfectant process, could experience slight odor or color change

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is changing the water disinfectant process temporarily and residents could notice a slight taste or odor change.
The change takes affect Monday and the city said that uses “Chloramines” as a disinfectant. It is a standard practice to convert that back to free chlorine.
This improves and maintains the highest water quality standards in the system.
Customers who experience discoloration should temporarily flush facets, tubs and toilets, until the water has cleared.
“The chlorine conversion that is going on right now is where we take our normal disinfectant which is chloramines and we convert it to free chlorine. So chloramines are a mixture of chlorine and ammonia and when we do this conversion we shut the ammonia off. The reason we do that is to prevent nitrification in the system.”Kate Dietz, Manager of Water Utilities System