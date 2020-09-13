City of Tyler changes disinfectant process, could experience slight odor or color change

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is changing the water disinfectant process temporarily and residents could notice a slight taste or odor change.

The change takes affect Monday and the city said that uses “Chloramines” as a disinfectant. It is a standard practice to convert that back to free chlorine.

This improves and maintains the highest water quality standards in the system.

Customers who experience discoloration should temporarily flush facets, tubs and toilets, until the water has cleared.