City of Tyler cancels Azalea Trails, quilt show, other events across the city due to coronavirus concerns

Due to coronavirus concerns, the City of Tyler has canceled a long list of events over the next few weeks.

The annual quilt show held at the Tyler Rose Garden, free tax service prep for seniors at the Tyler Senior Center, and of course the Azalea Trails, an event people eagerly await each year.

“We look forward to this event, it’s where we host visitors from all over the country, all over the world and it’s like having people come to your home, you’re anticipating them come and you’re looking forward to it,” said Shari Lee, the president of Visit Tyler.

Tyler Mayor Heines said most of the mixed events were geared toward senior citizens since health officials say people over the age of 60 with underlying conditions are the most vulnerable population.

“When the Northeast Texas Public Health says that community spread can happen from people in close quarters and events and especially the risk to seniors, then we need to listen as elected officials and we need to listen as a community and take their advice,” said Mayor Heines.

“Talking to all my friends, none of us are worried about if we get coronavirus, it’s always what if my grandma, or my sister, or my family member who has an immunodeficiency problem,” said Kathryn Wright, a TJC Student.

Tyler officials say the decision is no reason to fear.

“It’s not that people can’t go outside or out of their house, it’s trying to avoid large crowds, close proximity to others,” said Jeffrey Levin, Smith County Local Health Authority.

They say they decided to cancel the events in an effort to prevent the virus in our community, rather than panic East Texans.

For a full list, you can visit the City of Tyler website.