City of Tyler announces new conference center, restoration of Mayfair building

The City of Tyler announced today its intent to reconstruct the Harvey Hall conference facility in the Rose Garden complex.

They also plan to revitalize the historic Mayfair building, a performing arts center when it was built in 1927 which hosted artist of the likes of Elvis and Johnny Cash.

“Together, these mayors laid the foundation for this project over the last 25 years,” said city manager Ed Broussard.

Current conference facilities at the location are outdated and floorplans are not adequate to service modern conference needs. Per the study done in part of the Rose Complex Master Plan, renovations would not provide the functionality that is needed.

Action will be taken at the November 12 city council meeting to appoint a design team. Fundin will come from money set-aside from the hotel occupancy tax and a half-cent sales tax fund.