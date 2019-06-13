City of Tyler Animal Shelter hosting 'Bring a donation, take home a pet'

City of Tyler Animal Shelter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler Animal Services is offering dog and cat adoptions in return for a donation.

The donations will be accepted between Monday, June 10 and Friday, August 30.

Accepted donations are:

At least 25 pounds of dog or cat food in unopened bags

Two bags of white towels or washclothes

An unused doghouse

"By giving these families a helping hand, we are able to keep pets in their homes and reduce the number of animals coming to the shelter," said shelter manager Shawn Markmann.

Towel and washclothes will be used at the shelter. Dog houses will be distributed to homes that need adequate shelter.

The City of Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy.

For an adoption application, visit cityoftyler.org/departments/animalservices and email them to jpalmer@tylertexas.com