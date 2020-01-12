City of Rusk passes ordinance to become 8th ‘Sanctuary City for the unborn’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the City of Rusk passed the resolution to become a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The city council passed the ordinance 3-2.

Rusk is the eighth city to become a sanctuary city after Waskom became the first city in Texas to pass the vote and the seventh in East Texas.

The city of Rusk said this will be a monumental decision from here forward.

“This right here says about the city of Rusk. I do believe that over time this is going to unify the town in more of a way we ever thought possible,” said Martin Holsome, Rusk County District 3 Councilman.

The organization, Right to Life is spearheading the efforts by expanding sanctuary cities throughout Texas and the country.

Other places they hope to pass the same ordinance include Lindale, Mount Enterprise, Carthage, and Gary.