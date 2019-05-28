City of Palestine boil water notice rescinded

The City of Palestine released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that a boil water notice that had been in effect since last week had been resicdeed.

The notice was originally issued “due to the presence of contaiminents.”

The release also had that also necessary corrective actions had been taken to ensure the notice be allowed to expire.

Here is the statement in full:

On 05/24/2019, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 05/28/2019.

If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.